GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Sunday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DATA remained flat at $GBX 1,290 ($16.97) during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -293.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,317.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,058.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. GlobalData has a 1-year low of GBX 550 ($7.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.68).

Get GlobalData alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered GlobalData to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc provides business information products and services across various platforms to the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The company offers data, insight, and analysis services, as well as performance advertising services. GlobalData Plc serves customers in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.