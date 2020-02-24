Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.92% of Globant worth $112,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Globant by 142.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

GLOB stock traded down $10.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,409. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.88. Globant SA has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $141.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.