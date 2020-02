Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $3,802,661.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,019,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,846. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 130.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home d├ęcor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

