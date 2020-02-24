Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $3,802,661.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,019,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,846. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 130.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

