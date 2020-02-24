GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.0439

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded up 68.4% against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $8.44 million and approximately $13,033.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can currently be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

