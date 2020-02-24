GoByte Market Capitalization Reaches $295,335.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $295,335.00 and $29,141.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 110.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,996,165 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

