Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.90 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 166,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.93 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day moving average of $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

