Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its target price cut by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.16.

NYSE:GOL opened at $15.40 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 961,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 951,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

