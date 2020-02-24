Golden Star Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

GSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

GSC opened at C$3.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.29 million and a P/E ratio of -28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$3.36 and a one year high of C$6.48.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

