Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter.

GSS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Clarus Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.98.

GSS stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $3,741,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 129,022 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at $265,000.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

