GoldFund Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $124,413.00 and approximately $7,836.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

