Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price dropped by Goldman Sachs Group from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Hasbro stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.61. 1,756,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,617. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $82.87 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,231,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

