Golem Price Reaches $0.0630 (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Braziliex, Poloniex and Binance. Over the last week, Golem has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $61.74 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.02840997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00140195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, OKEx, Coinbe, Poloniex, GOPAX, BigONE, Upbit, Bittrex, BitMart, Livecoin, Huobi, Mercatox, Iquant, Binance, Bitbns, Braziliex, Liqui, HitBTC, ABCC, Bithumb, BitBay, YoBit, Tidex, WazirX, Vebitcoin, CoinExchange, Zebpay, Tux Exchange, Koinex, DragonEX, Cryptopia and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

