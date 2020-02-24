GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of GoPro worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. State Street Corp grew its position in GoPro by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,782 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,404.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $28,725.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. GoPro Inc has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.