Gossipcoin Hits Market Cap of $12,446.00 (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Gossipcoin has a total market cap of $12,446.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gossipcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.02858560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Gossipcoin Coin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,317,582 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin. Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net .

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossipcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossipcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.