Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.15% of Graco worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $20,968,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Graco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,231,000 after purchasing an additional 306,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Graco stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,139,278.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,208,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,186 shares of company stock worth $22,197,488. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

