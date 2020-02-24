Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) CFO Daniel E. Bachus Buys 1,000 Shares

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $132.72.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.