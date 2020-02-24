Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.31% of Grand Canyon Education worth $106,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 205.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.11. 300,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,581. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

