Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GPMT opened at $18.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $19.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $389,308 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

