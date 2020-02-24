Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPK. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. 1,098,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,538. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

