Graviocoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $621.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $434,008.00 and approximately $621.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.02926155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00231340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00140310 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,270,648,221 coins and its circulating supply is 1,068,853,221 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.