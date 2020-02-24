Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Green Plains worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 237.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 21.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $13.45 on Monday. Green Plains Inc has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,890.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,865,479.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

