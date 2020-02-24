GridCoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, GridCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and SouthXchange. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $276.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 429,217,612 coins and its circulating supply is 398,564,580 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

