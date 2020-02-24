GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get GrubHub alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $150,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,916.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,594 shares of company stock worth $1,923,886. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GrubHub from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on GrubHub from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

NYSE GRUB traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.08 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.