GTT Communications (GTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GTT opened at $14.90 on Monday. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $797.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 559,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $6,674,877.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Brian Thompson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 617,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,364.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,536,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,520. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.