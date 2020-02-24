GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.10 ($14.12).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVC. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on GVC from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday.

Get GVC alerts:

Shares of LON GVC opened at GBX 862.80 ($11.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 893.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 799.63. GVC has a 52-week low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.