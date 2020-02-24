GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.88 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $31.88 million and $6.81 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00004995 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, QBTC, OTCBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00033770 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, Binance, Bit-Z, Huobi, Gate.io, QBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

