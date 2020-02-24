H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 168.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a SEK 125 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of STO HM.B opened at SEK 195 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a twelve month low of SEK 129.22 and a twelve month high of SEK 245.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 195.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 190.41.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

