Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 407.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

HAIN stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

