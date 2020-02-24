Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.15 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.75 EPS.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $21.43. 1,815,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,810. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

