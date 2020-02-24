Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $429,718.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $228,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,771.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,469. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Harmonic by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Harmonic by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $611.17 million, a PE ratio of -83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

