HashCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a market cap of $716,866.00 and $3,236.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00492764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $635.33 or 0.06600798 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00062937 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001529 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

