Hashgard (GARD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.02845940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00138211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

