Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €45.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.78 ($36.95).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €23.00 ($26.74) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €20.84 ($24.23) and a 1-year high of €39.08 ($45.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is €22.58 and its 200-day moving average is €24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.