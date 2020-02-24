Haven Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.33 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $73,354.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003820 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,614.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.93 or 0.02737104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.74 or 0.03869877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00777604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00821056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00096394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009897 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00622820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,802,052 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

