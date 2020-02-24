Haverford Trust Co. Buys 847 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

