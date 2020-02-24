Haverford Trust Co. Has $34.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $169.89 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.