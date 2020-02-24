Haverford Trust Co. Has $37.39 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $109.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

