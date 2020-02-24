Haverford Trust Co. Has $7.67 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 717.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 49,653 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $167.10 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.