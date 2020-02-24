Haverford Trust Co. Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $24,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,776,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,782,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,274,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after buying an additional 799,494 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,723,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,873,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $42.45 on Monday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.