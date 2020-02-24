Haverford Trust Co. Makes New $20.54 Million Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 666,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,536,000. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 2.43% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,543,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $35.03.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

