Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 32,359 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,359 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

HD opened at $245.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.30.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

