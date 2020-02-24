Haverford Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 170,429 iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 170,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,307,000. Finally, Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,954,000.

Shares of IYT opened at $195.91 on Monday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.45 and its 200-day moving average is $191.01.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

