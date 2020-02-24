Haverford Trust Co. Sells 2,841 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $126.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $128.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

