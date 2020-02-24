Haverford Trust Co. Sells 3,932 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 73,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in American Tower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 30,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.21.

American Tower stock opened at $247.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $171.71 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.79.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.