HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. HB Fuller posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. HB Fuller’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

FUL opened at $47.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in HB Fuller by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,377,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,735,000 after buying an additional 74,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HB Fuller by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,071,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,832,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in HB Fuller by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,612,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after buying an additional 142,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HB Fuller by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after buying an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

