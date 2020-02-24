HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Tops $0.0006

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. HBZ coin has a market cap of $549,358.00 and $34,834.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, Mercatox and Bitlish. Over the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00492405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $646.06 or 0.06595929 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00063975 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027539 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005192 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010206 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Bitlish and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

