Head-To-Head Analysis: Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and New York Health Care (NASDAQ:BBAL)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Option Care Health shares are held by institutional investors. 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Option Care Health has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Health Care has a beta of -1.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Option Care Health and New York Health Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Option Care Health presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.24%. Given Option Care Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Option Care Health and New York Health Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $708.90 million 4.03 -$51.69 million ($1.96) -8.25 New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Health Care has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Option Care Health.

Profitability

This table compares Option Care Health and New York Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health -7.19% -42.56% -4.36% New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Option Care Health beats New York Health Care on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About New York Health Care

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

