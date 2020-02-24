Head to Head Analysis: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) & Net Medical Xpress Solutions (NASDAQ:NMXS)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Varonis Systems and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 2 10 0 2.83 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus target price of $95.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Varonis Systems and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $254.19 million 10.72 -$78.76 million ($2.53) -35.18 Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varonis Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -30.99% -74.25% -24.32% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Varonis Systems beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient. The company also provides electronic prescription system for physicians in private practice; electronic prior authorization system, which connects to health plans and pharmacies to verify prior authorization requirements related to medical tests, procedures, devices, and drugs that require pre-approval by insurers; and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) that provides the ability to connect with 43 various hospital EMR systems. In addition, it offers hardware products, such as Web real time communications, an advanced televideo conferencing system, as well as medical cart and various net medical USB digital diagnosing tools. Further, the company provides video clinical services, such as neurology and stroke assessment, behavioral assessment, and critical care; diagnostic services, including radiology and cardiology; and video primary care services. Additionally, it provides management and administrative services, such as credentialing, call center, recruiting and staffing, and professional liability insurance services; software hosting and maintenance, and custom programming; scanning services; and consulting, training, and installation services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

