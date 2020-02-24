Head-To-Head Contrast: Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) vs. Diodes (OTCMKTS:DIOD)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 6.55% 2.17% 1.29% Diodes 12.27% 14.06% 9.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Diodes 0 2 1 0 2.33

Diodes has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Diodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diodes is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Diodes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 3.18 $204.20 million $0.21 46.76 Diodes $1.25 billion 1.86 $153.25 million $2.91 15.61

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Diodes. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Diodes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diodes beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

