Head to Head Review: Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) vs. Riverview Financial (OTCMKTS:RIVE)

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and Riverview Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 25.92% 12.44% 1.05% Riverview Financial 5.01% 4.61% 0.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and Riverview Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $159.15 billion 1.59 $44.98 billion N/A N/A Riverview Financial $58.06 million 1.85 $4.29 million N/A N/A

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and Riverview Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Riverview Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Riverview Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China beats Riverview Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,394 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides mortgage banking and financial advisory services; and trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of March 18, 2019, it operated through 28 community banking offices and 4 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

